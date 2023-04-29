Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.93 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

