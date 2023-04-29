Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alcoa
In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,341. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alcoa Price Performance
NYSE AA opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $72.68.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.