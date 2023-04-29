Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,341. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE AA opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

