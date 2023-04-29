Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.6 %

ALX stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $260.65.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

