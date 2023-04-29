Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter.
Alexander’s Stock Up 1.6 %
ALX stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $260.65.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.