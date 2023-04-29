Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $325.30 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

