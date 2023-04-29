Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 7.1%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 785,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,515,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,905,480. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.