Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Critical Contrast

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $7.08 million 5.80 $62.87 million ($0.40) -2.63 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.56 -$194.40 million ($2.86) -9.84

Allied Esports Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Esports Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

