Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
