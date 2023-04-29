Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

