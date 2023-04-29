Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.