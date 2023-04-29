Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.