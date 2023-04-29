Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

