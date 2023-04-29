Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,043,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,631,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 533,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,288,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

