Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,043,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,631,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 533,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,288,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.