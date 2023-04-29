Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance
Shares of AIMC opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
