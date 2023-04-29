Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Down 6.9%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.71 and last traded at $60.17. 183,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 454,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Ambarella Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

