Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY23 guidance at $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 786.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

