Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $20,914,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,252 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.