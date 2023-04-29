Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $65.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $20,914,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after buying an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 139,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

