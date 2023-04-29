American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of AEPPZ opened at $50.84 on Friday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEPPZ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

