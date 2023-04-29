American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

AFG opened at $122.73 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

