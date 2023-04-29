Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $256.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

