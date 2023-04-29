Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 guidance at $0.06-$0.22 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

