Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.89-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of APH opened at $75.47 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

