Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,588 shares of company stock worth $19,649,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

AMLX opened at $28.40 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

