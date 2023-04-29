Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Down 5%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $171.36 and last traded at $171.69. Approximately 1,086,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,261,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.