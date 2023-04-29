Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $29.40

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.