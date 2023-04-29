Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,185.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 726,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

