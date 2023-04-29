Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $30.80

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

