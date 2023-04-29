Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $16.31

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
