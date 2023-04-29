Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $16.31

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.