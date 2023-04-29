Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $60.80

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

