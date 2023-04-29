Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $44.70

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.