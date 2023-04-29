Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $44.70

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

