Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $40.30

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.