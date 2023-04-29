Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $20.11

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,866,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,945,123.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,866,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,945,123.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,907,785 shares of company stock worth $34,218,117. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

