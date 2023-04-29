Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $11.38

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

