Analyzing DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.64 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -16.90 Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.75 -$13.63 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DoorDash has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.7% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74% Future FinTech Group -58.02% -19.33% -16.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 9 10 1 2.45 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

DoorDash beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON). It operates through the following segments: CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Coals and Aluminum Ingots Supply Chain Financing/Trading, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

