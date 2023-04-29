Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 1,570,600 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

