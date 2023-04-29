AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $148.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

