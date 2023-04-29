AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $148.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also

