AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 779,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,856,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AppLovin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $175,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

