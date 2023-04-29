Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.