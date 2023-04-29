Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Up 11.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 347,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,666,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,654 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,695,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.