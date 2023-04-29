Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,858,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

