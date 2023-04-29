Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $553,313,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 104,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,378.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

