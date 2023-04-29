ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 249,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

