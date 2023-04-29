Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

