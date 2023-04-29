Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.41. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

