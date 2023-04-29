Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,163 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 363,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

