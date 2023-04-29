Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $438.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

