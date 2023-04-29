Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $240.00. The stock had previously closed at $231.79, but opened at $173.94. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $173.48, with a volume of 183,967 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

