Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,870 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,803 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.