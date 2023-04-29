Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,089 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

