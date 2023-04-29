Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,142 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

