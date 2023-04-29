Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,922 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $122.73 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.