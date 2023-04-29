Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DRI opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

